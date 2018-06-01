WWE News: Batista reveals which Superstar he loved to work with in WWE

The Animal also spoke about the Superstar deserving more in WWE.

Dave Batista had words of high praise for RAW Superstar Dolph Ziggler

What’s the story?

Batista has taken to social media so as to reveal which WWE Superstar was his favorite to work with.

Responding to a tweet put forth by Prowrestlingsheet’s Ryan Satin, Batista expounded upon the aforementioned Superstar who he feels is indeed a misused talent.

In case you didn’t know…

Batista aka Dave Bautista is widely regarded as one of the WWE’s two top Superstars, alongside John Cena, to have represented the company throughout the Ruthless Aggression era as well as a notable part of the PG era.

Over the past few years, Batista transitioned from the world of professional wrestling to that of Hollywood—having now cemented his place as a respectable A-list actor in the movie-industry, particularly with his role as Drax “The Destroyer” in the globally-followed Marvel movies.

The heart of the matter

Ryan Satin of Prowrestlingsheet, posted a rather intriguing tweet, wherein he likened Dolph Ziggler to Owen Wilson’s character Hansel in the movie Zoolander.

Apparently, Batista got wind of the same and jested that Hansel is indeed pretty attractive right now.

Furthermore, Batista also noted that Ziggler was his favorite Superstar to work with in WWE and that the latter is, in fact, a misused talent in the promotion. Below is an excerpt from Batista’s tweet regarding the same—

“That Hansel’s so hot right now! ... sorry I could resist! PS.. Dolph was always one of my favorite guys to work with and IMO a totally misused talent. Just my 2 cents"

Owen Wilson really was great in Zoolander as Hansel. pic.twitter.com/4J7tADSt1m — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 29, 2018

That Hansel’s so hot right now! ... sorry I could resist! PS.. Dolph was always one of my favorite guys to work with and IMO a totally misused talent. Just my 2 cents https://t.co/BtgiIA3tf9 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) May 29, 2018

What’s next?

Batista continues to pursue a career in Hollywood, acting in several notable productions; with Hotel Artemis starring Batista and Jodie Foster set to release on June 8th.

Meanwhile, Dolph Ziggler is presently in the midst of a push on WWE’s RAW brand, wherein he’s being booked as a top-tier talent alongside his Tag Team partner Drew McIntyre.

