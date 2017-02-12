WWE News: Batista to appear in Avengers movie

Is "The Animal" Batista set to appear in Avengers movie?

Batista is making it big in Hollywood after stepping away from the squared circle

What’s the story?

According to WrestlingInc.com, Dave Batista will be making an appearance in a future Avengers movie.

Producer Kevin Feige had confirmed that there will be an Avengers team-up with Guardians of the Galaxy, which would mean that Batista (Drax) will most likely be involved in some sort of capacity in the film.

Below is the entire interview where Feige talks about the upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War where he also mentions future Avenger feature films.

In case you didn’t know...

Batista has appeared in many feature films. He had appeared as a villain in the movie, Man with the Iron Fists. He also portrayed the character Drax the Destroyer in the blockbuster hit, Guardians of the Galaxy. Batista also appeared in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre, as Mr Hinx and in the 1989 reboot of Kickboxer as Tong Po.

Batista as Drax the Destroyer

The heart of the matter:

Batista had returned to the WWE back in 2014 for an appearance at WrestleMania XXX against Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He was quoted back in 2015 as saying that he wouldn’t mind making a return to WWE, but only if it were in non-televised events.

Batista had legitimately quit the WWE due to creative differences of his character. According to news outlets, he was contacted to appear at the injury-filled WrestleMania 32 card but had turned the offer down.

Batista noted that his greatest achievements in professional wrestling were putting talent over and giving them an opportunity to shine.

What’s next?

Batista is scheduled to reprise his role as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, which is expected to hit theatres on the release date of May in 2017.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Batista has shown that you don’t need the WWE to become a successful movie star. In pro wrestling, a lot of talent learn about character development and utilising their acting ability, as well as their ability to perform at a high level, which is why you see talent such as The Rock, Batista and John Cena becoming stars in Hollywood.

Recently, even Shawn Michaels made his feature film debut. This is going to be a growing trend for a lot of these guys who decide that professional wrestling is no longer for them.