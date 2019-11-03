WWE News: Bayley and two other Superstars take shots at Triple H on Twitter

Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Scott Dawson recently threw shade at WWE EVP Triple H on Twitter, following last night's SmackDown Live. Bayley addressed the NXT Superstars who invaded the Blue show, and warned them that Triple H will turn his back on them someday.

WWE's travel woes in Saudi Arabia resulted in several Superstars getting stranded in the Kingdom and missing SmackDown Live. This led to the show reportedly getting rewritten mere hours before it aired, and a string of NXT Superstars invaded SmackDown Live. The main event saw Adam Cole defeating Daniel Bryan to retain his NXT Championship. Triple H then declared war on the main roster. Fans must have already heard that NXT will be a part of Survivor Series this year, and last night's invasion was only the beginning of what could be one of the most exciting Survivor Series events in recent memory.

Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Scott Dawson take shots at Triple H

WWE posted the clip of Triple H's address on its official Twitter account. This garnered a response from WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley, who indicated that Triple H turned his back on her in the past, and will do the same to all the NXT Superstars who were standing behind him in the ring during the final segment on SmackDown Live.

One-half of The Revival, Dawson chimed in, and tweeted that he remembers the time when The Game liked The Revival. Bliss wasn't one to get left out of the fun, and responded to Dawson by hinting that Triple H never liked her. Check out the entire conversation below:

He’ll turn his back on every single one of you too someday. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 2, 2019

Atleast he liked you 😂🙌🏻 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 2, 2019

That was back when me and dash were good and having MOTY. We’ve lost our touch and aren’t as good as we used to be. — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) November 2, 2019

