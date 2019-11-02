WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to tonight's SmackDown Live

Triple H and Vince McMahon

Tonight's SmackDown Live saw several NXT Superstars invading the Blue brand, which was probably the best route WWE could have chosen after their recent travel woes. Reportedly, Vince McMahon was very happy backstage after the show was done and dusted with.

WWE's travel issues post Crown Jewel

Last night, WWE presented Crown Jewel 2019 from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event was a surprise hit, with Lacey Evans and Natalya becoming the first women to wrestle a match in Saudi Arabia, and the Universal title changing hands. The trouble began after the show came to an end. SmackDown Live was mere hours away and there were several Superstars who were still thousands of miles away from the USA.

WWE soon issued a statement on the same, and stated that aircraft problems and mechanical issues resulted in Superstars getting stranded in Saudi Arabia. The company added that tonight's SmackDown will come with additional surprises. The surprise turned out to be an NXT invasion that has planted the seeds for what could be an exciting Survivor Series 2019. It has already been reported that NXT will be a part of this year's Survivor Series event.

Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to SmackDown Live

WWE tried to give the fans something worthwhile after it was confirmed that several Superstars wouldn't be able to make it to SmackDown Live, and it seems like the company succeeded. As per a report by Paul Davis of WrestlingNewsCo, Mr. McMahon was telling everyone backstage that they did an excellent job, and he looked incredibly happy with how things turned out. Vince reportedly rewrote the show mere hours before it aired.

Now that Triple H has declared war on the main roster, are you excited for Survivor Series?

