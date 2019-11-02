WWE News: Sasha Banks takes a shot at Triple H on Twitter

Sasha Banks and Triple H

Amidst the hullaballoo of the NXT invasion on tonight's SmackDown Live, Sasha Banks posted a tweet making it clear that she stands with Vince McMahon in the upcoming brand war. Banks posted a tweet that indicated that Mr. McMahon is better than Triple H.

Banks shows appreciation towards Vince McMahon

Ever since Banks made her way back to WWE on the post-SummerSlam episode of Monday Night RAW, she has been heaping praise on Mr. McMahon via her Twitter handle. She has thanked Vince on several occasions, and even went on to list a bunch of reasons as to why she's thankful to him. Some of those reasons included the money she makes in WWE, a private jet, and her own bus.

WWE Crown Jewel is in the history books, and the absence of several top stars on SmackDown Live resulted in WWE bringing in a string of NXT talent on the Blue brand tonight. Matt Riddle, Tommaso Ciampa, Shayna Baszler and many others invaded the show and it seems like Survivor Series 2019 is going to be an event one simply shouldn't miss. Tonight, Bayley defeated Nikki Cross to retain her SmackDown Live Women's title. Following the match, NXT Women's Champion Baszler came out of nowhere and attacked Banks at ringside. She went on to destroy Bayley in the ring.

Banks compares Vince McMahon and Triple H

It seems like Banks is all set for what comes next, as this invasion storyline is far from over and we're in for a treat at Survivor Series. The Boss posted a tweet via her official account, hailing Mr. McMahon again as being better than Triple H. Take a look at Sasha's tweet below:

