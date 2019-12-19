WWE News: Bayley breaks character and praises SmackDown Superstar

Bayley had nothing but praise for Lacey Evans in a recent interview

WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley recently sat down with New York Post and discussed a bunch of topics in regards to her current gimmick. Bayley also heaped praise on Lacey Evans, with whom the Champion has been at odds lately on the Blue brand.

Bayley acknowledged the fact that Evans is a unique performer and has a different work ethic, courtesy her Marine background.

"She's a very different type of performer. She's super talented. She does things I wish I was able to do a little bit. She has a very different work ethic coming from the Marines. It's pretty interesting to see. I think it's going to be very fun."

After spending months on end on the main roster as a heel, Evans is now embracing a new persona and is currently feuding with Bayley and Sasha Banks on SmackDown Live. On a recent episode of SmackDown Live, Bayley and Banks beat up Evans on the entranceway and stood tall to end the segment. It would be nothing short of intriguing to see how a heel Bayley fares against a babyface Evans, as this feud moves forward.