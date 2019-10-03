WWE News: Bayley challenges NXT star for a title match at Hell in a Cell

Bayley looks beyond Charlotte Flair for a new challenger?

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley still doesn't have a match at Hell in a Cell. Hence, 'The Higger' herself demanded a title match against NXT star, Candice LeRae.

In the third televised episode of NXT Live, we witnessed LeRae lock horns with Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship title.

LeRae put up an incredible fight against Baszler but the latter managed to prevail after targetting her opponent's left arm. Following this impressive bout, Bayley took to Twitter and asked if LeRae would like to have another title shot but at Hell in a Cell.

@CandiceLeRae well damn. I still don’t have a match at HIAC. How about another title match? — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 3, 2019

LeRae's incredible match that prompted Bayley to ask for a match at HIAC

Baszler is one of the most dominant female Superstars in the entire WWE roster. It is almost impossible to imagine that someone would give a tough time to the reigning NXT Women's Champion.

However, her match against LeRae in today's episode of NXT proved otherwise. Despite going shoulder-first into the ring post and taking most of the punishment on her left arm, LeRae denied an easy win to Baszler.

She continued to fight until both women struggled to stand. In the end, she attempted a moonsault but could not land it. Baszler sought the opportunity to turn the match in her favor and immediately locked her opponent in a Kirifuda Clutch.

LeRae tried to resist for as long as she could. At one point, she even managed to stand up with the entire weight of Baszler on her back. However, that was not enough to beat Baszler tonight.

Regardless of the result, LeRae was hailed by the entire WWE Universe for her performance inside the squared circle. Once again, the Yellow and Black brand proved why they are second to none.

Bayley's plans for Hell in a Cell in doubt?

As appealing as it is to see Bayley demanding a title match against LeRae at Hell in a Cell, it is not one of the most feasible bookings.

With only three matches announced for HIAC, Bayley is yet to find out her opponent at WWE's upcoming pay-per-view. She was exected to face Charlotte Flair but nothing has been confirmed yet.

On the other hand, her best friend, Sasha Banks is set to lock horns with Beck Lynch for the RAW Women's title inside the steel cage.

Will Bayley find a worthy challenger in LeRae? Let us know in the comments section below.

