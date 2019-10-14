WWE News: Bayley debuts new entrance at live event [WATCH]

Bayley's new look

On the Draft edition of WWE SmackDown, Bayley shocked the fans by debuting a new, much darker persona. She has now debuted her new 'heelish' entrance music at a live event, in a tag team match featuring herself and Tamina Snuka taking on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Bayley turns heel!

Bayley was one of the most beloved Superstars while in NXT and carried on the same character to the main roster. Back in 2017, Bayley was booed by the Canadian fans while delivering a promo that was supposed to garner her sympathy from them. Aside from a few instances, she never showed signs of a heel turn. Recently, Bayley attacked Becky Lynch on an episode of RAW and joined hands with Sasha Banks. Despite turning heel, Bayley didn't drop her cheerful music and attire.

On the latest episode of SmackDown Live, Bayley came out for her match against Charlotte Flair and was sporting a different look. She went on to destroy the inflated buddies which had been an integral part of her entrance for a long time. She later won the SmackDown Live Women's title via a rollup, and completed her heel turn by taking the mic and telling the fans to "s**ew themselves".

Bayley's new entrance

On Saturday, WWE held a live event in Odessa, Texas. The card featured a tag team match that was contested between Bayley & Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair. The SmackDown Live Women's Champion debuted a new entrance at the event, and you can see in the video that her demeanor has taken a complete turn.

Bayley's old music was played for a few seconds but was soon cut off. She came out to a new entrance music and didn't do any of her old antics. Bayley simply strutted to the ring, displaying no emotions on her face.

Check out the video below to see Bayley's new entrance:

Here is an a second video of Bayley’s “heel” entrance from #WWEOdessa (much better quality) pic.twitter.com/dd6pZpITD1 — BayleyMedia LOYAL™️ FAN ACCOUNT (@BayleyPamBayley) October 13, 2019

