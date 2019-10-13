WWE News: Becky Lynch compares Bayley's new look to legendary movie villain

Lynch and Bayley

On last night's Draft edition of SmackDown, Bayley debuted a new look and is now a full-fledged heel. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch went on to post a picture on her Instagram story, and compared Bayley's new avatar to the legendary villain of the Star Wars franchise, Darth Vader.

Bayley embraces her dark side

Soon after Sasha Banks' return to WWE, Bayley aligned with her and reformed The Boss 'N' Hug Connection. Bayley attacked Becky Lynch on an episode of Monday Night RAW and turned heel in the process. She didn't let go of her cheerful, bubbly persona though. At Clash of Champions, Bayley successfully defended her SmackDown Live Women's title against Charlotte Flair. The Hugger lost the belt to Flair at the Hell In A Cell PPV, and the two were set to meet again on SmackDown Live's Draft edition.

Last night, Bayley made her entrance for her title match against Charlotte Flair, in the main event of the show. Bayley destroyed the inflated buddies which were set up on the ramp, and displayed a ruthless, no-nonsense side of her. She went on to defeat Charlotte with a rollup, and won back the SmackDown Live Women's title. Bayley then went on to berate the fans.

Lynch makes an interesting comparison

Becky Lynch never fails to amaze fans with her Twitter and Instagram work. She has used her social media handles effectively in all of her feuds this year. This time, The Man decided to take a shot at The Hugger by posting a picture on her Instagram story. The picture features Bayley's new look, which is being compared to Darth Vader from Star Wars. Check it out below:

Becky's story on Instagram

