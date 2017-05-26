WWE News: Bayley experiments new hairstyle mimicking Seth Rollins; the Kingslayer responds

Bayley opted to experiment with her hairstyle, going for the trademark Seth Rollins, one-sided blonde hairdo.

Bayley surprised Rollins with the trademark Architect hairdo

What’s the story?

Former WWE RAW Women’s champion Bayley has decided to experiment with a new hairstyle. A connoisseur of the ‘Hug Life’, Bayley has mimicked Seth Rollins’ hairstyle, opting to attach blonde extensions to one side of her head.

In case you didn’t know...

Bayley and Seth Rollins are both presently involved in their respective championship pursuits on Monday Night RAW – the former for the RAW Women’s title and the latter for the WWE Universal Championship.

Both Superstars perform on the red brand, and despite having a hectic schedule to deal with day in, day out, they do find time to show fans their funny side.

The heart of the matter

WWE has posted a video on its official site wherein WWE Digital host Cathy Kelly takes a look at Bayley’s aforementioned makeover that apparently caught the attention of SmackDown Superstar Carmella who in turn tagged Seth Rollins in the post on Twitter.

Rollins wasn’t very impressed with Bayley’s new hairstyle, going by his above reaction.

What’s next?

Bayley is currently involved in a feud with WWE RAW Women’s champion Alexa Bliss whom she’ll face in a Kendo Stick-on-a-pole match at WWE Extreme Rules at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4th.

Meanwhile, the man she impersonated, Seth Rollins, will participate in a Fatal 5-Way match against Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor in order to determine the number one contender for the WWE Universal title that’s held by Brock Lesnar.

Author’s take

Having a bad day? No worries! Just take 5 minutes out of your busy lives and follow Bayley, a woman who’ll brighten up your mood no matter how low you may be feeling.

The former RAW Women’s champion has a great sense of humour and as evidenced by Rollins’ fitting reply, never ceases to amaze.