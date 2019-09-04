WWE News: Bayley explains her attack on Becky Lynch; Sasha Banks appears on SmackDown for the first time since returning

Bayley explained why she attacked Becky Lynch on RAW.

Right after SummerSlam in 2018, Becky Lynch became the hottest Superstar in all of pro wrestling. It led her to not only a SmackDown Women's Championship reign but also the first-ever women's main event of WrestleMania. At The Grandest Stage Of Them All, she took home both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. Along with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, Lynch closed the Showcase Of Immortals in historic fashion.

Fast forward a year later and another popular face has apparently turned to the dark side. While WWE tried to treat Lynch like a heel, she was just too popular with the crowd in order to be booed. The same might have been said for The Hugger, but as she attacked her then tag team partner Lynch on RAW, a large portion of the audience cheered her on. One night after attacking Lynch alongside friend Sasha Banks, Bayley took to the ring to explain why she did what she did on RAW.

Her main explanation for doing what she did was mainly because she wanted to be a loyal friend to Sasha Banks. The Hugger was even surprised that the fans were shocked that she would aid her friend instead of stopping her from hitting Lynch with a chair.

Bayley then continued to try and justify her actions by saying that she was the same person she's always been and wanted to put the Blue Brand and the SmackDown Women's title on the map.

Sasha Banks Returns to SmackDown Live

Of course, that brought out Flair which in turn brought out Sasha Banks for the first time on SmackDown since she returned to WWE following SummerSlam.

Almost mirroring what had happened on RAW, Banks and Bayley then did the same thing to Flair on SmackDown after The Queen attempted to prevent a possible attack from Bayley. That immediately thrust The Boss into the ring to aid her friend.

It appears that the main factor and reasoning for Bayley's actions is her loyalty to her friend, The Boss. For two nights in a row, the two friends have stood tall after attacking two of the most prominent women in WWE. Will her new found attitude extend to affect other women on the roster?

