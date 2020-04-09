WWE News - Bayley invites five NXT Superstars to a SmackDown Women's Championship match

Bayley wants a new challenger for her SmackDown Women's Championship.

Will any of the NXT talents step up to The Role Model?

Bayley and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 36

This week on WWE NXT, Tegan Nox, Io Shirai, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, and Mia Yim fought in a six-way ladder match to determine the no. 1 contender for Charlotte Flair's NXT Women's Championship. After a brutal back-and-forth encounter, Shirai emerged as the victor and earned herself a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.

Several fans and WWE Superstars applauded the performances by the female talents in that match. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley joined the conversation by congratulating Io Shirai on her impressive win. She further invited the 'losers' to fight her for the title as she needs a new contender following her WrestleMania 36 victory.

Good job Io. Hey you 5 other losers, I need a new contender and basically living at the PC for now if you’re bored. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 9, 2020

Although the other NXT Superstars are yet to respond to this unique challenge, Tegan Nox reacted to it immediately and it seems that she is ready for a match against the SmackDown Women's Champion.

SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, Bayley defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Naomi, Tamina, Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks in a fatal 5-way elimination match. Towards the end of the contest, Bayley was struggling to gain the upper hand over The Sassy Southern Belle but Banks' assistance helped her to pick up the win.

Following her win at WrestleMania, it looks like there's no one left on the Blue brand to step up to The Role Model and that is why she is looking to pick a fight with someone from NXT. It will be interesting to see how Sasha Banks reacts to this development as she subtly hinted at going after Bayley and the SmackDown Women's Championship.