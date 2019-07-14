×
WWE News: Bayley reveals surprising details about how WWE Superstars really travel

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
14 Jul 2019, 03:31 IST

Carmella and Bayley have carpooled with each other in the past, during their gruelling travel schedule as WWE Superstars
What's the story?

In an interview with Kristine Leahy of Fair Game, reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Bayley expounded upon how WWE Superstars drive themselves to the venues of the events from one region to another -- alluding that they don't really rely on drivers or team buses, etc., most of the time.

The fact that WWE Superstars drive themselves around in rental cars in order to get to the venue of their next scheduled event seemingly ended up catching Leahy by surprise.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE is regarded by the vast majority of sports-entertainment fans as well as experts, as the world's premier pro-wrestling-based sports/entertainment promotion today.

Considering that, it isn't surprising that the WWE often has a tour bus, which facilitates the promotion to provide its Superstars transportation facilities, particularly when they're on tour overseas.

Nevertheless, in the US, the Superstars are individually responsible for making their own travel arrangements with regard to road travel; and getting to the venue where WWE's next event, in which they're assigned to perform in, takes place.

The heart of the matter

Bayley explained that the WWE Superstars drive themselves and that being on the road is indeed one of the toughest parts of her job.

"The Huggable One" noted that she often finds herself on 4-5 hour drives in towns where there's literally nothing for long stretches.

In response to Bayley's aforementioned assertions, Leahy reverted back in a rather surprised tone, that she'd previously believed that WWE Superstars being world-famous celebrities, would probably have drivers chauffeuring them around...Bayley added --

"We (Superstars) do it five days a week, so they can't do that thirty superstars five days a week...They (WWE) take care of us in most things. Things like this, we work around it."
"It's fun, because you get to connect with whoever you travel with, and its memories that you won't have with anybody else...It becomes like a real brotherhood or sisterhood." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What's next?

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is presently set to defend her title against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a Handicap Match, at Extreme Rules on Sunday, July 14th.

What are your thoughts on Bayley's statements? Sound off!

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Bayley Alexa Bliss
Contact Us