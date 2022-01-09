"What about what I want?" - Bayley slams fan for asking her to return at the Royal Rumble

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has replied to a fan who was asking her to return at the Royal Rumble.

Bayley has been out of action for several months now due to a leg injury. However, with Royal Rumble around the corner, fans have been wanting to see The Role Model make her grand return at the premium event as a surprise entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match.

A fan recently requested that Bayley return at the Royal Rumble on Twitter.

Replying to the fan's tweet, Bayley had an interesting reply -

"Want want want that’s all you guys ever say!!!!!!! What about what I want?!???" wrote Bayley in her tweet.

Bayley could indeed be returning to WWE soon

Bayley was all set to challenge the then SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WWE Money in the Bank 2021. However, before the pay-per-view, she suffered a torn ACL due to an accident during training in the Performance Center. She has since been away from WWE programming, recovering from her injury.

Recently, Bayley has been teasing a return to WWE. During an Instagram live session last month, she gave a positive update on her injury status.

"Anyway, people are asking how my knee is. So, my knee is doing great, my leg's doing great, my ankle's doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great, my mind is doing great... so, I mean it's only a matter of time. I'm not gonna tell you when, and I don't want all these idiots watching to know when, but I'm gonna be coming back soon, maybe, you know... you better be ready, better be ready," said Bayley.

After being away for several months, Royal Rumble will be the perfect platform for Bayley to make her grand return and get back into the title scene. Of course, it all depends on whether she is medically cleared to compete by that time or not.

Please comment and let us know if you would like to see Bayley return and enter the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

