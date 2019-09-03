WWE News: Bayley turns heel; attacks Becky Lynch

Bayley has done the unthinkable

Becky's Beef with The Boss

A few weeks back, Sasha Banks returned to Monday Night Raw, laying out Natalya following her loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. Lynch tried to make the save but was ultimately left laying after a handful of chair shots to the back.

Banks would defeat Natalya later on, forcing her to tap out to the Bank Statement. With the Queen of Harts out of the way, the Boss set her sights on Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship. At Clash of Champions, the two will face off, with Banks hoping to topple the Man and kickstart the reign she believes she deserves.

It didn't take long for this to become the hottest rivalry in the company, as the WWE Universe was left week in and week out asking "why, Sasha?"

Becky battles with the Boss' best friend

On Monday Night Raw tonight, the Raw and SmackDown Women's Champions teamed up to face the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in the main event. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss have been incredibly impressive since capturing the titles last month, but were against a formidable force as they took on the top two women in the company.

Despite Bayley's best friend targeting Lynch, it seemed that The Hugger and The Man weren't letting that drive a wedge between them, working well in the match and nearly defeating Bliss and Cross. However, an attack from Banks would end the match in a disqualification. Banks battered Lynch with more chair shots, but was stopped by Bayley before she could go too far. However, what happened next would leave the WWE Universe aghast and on their feet.

Bayley's gone bad

While it seemed like Bayley was trying to talk some sense into Sasha Banks, she wound up assisting in the beatdown. Lynch was beaten into the mat as Raw went off the air, with Bayley dishing out the damage while Banks leaned back in the corner and smiled.

Becky Lynch now seems to have found herself in an unwinnable war. Now that Sasha Banks has managed to turn Bayley to the dark side, the former Women's Tag Team Champions may have formed an even stronger bond. And if that's true, The Man's title reign might be in serious jeopardy.