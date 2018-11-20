×
WWE News: Becky Lynch and Chris Jericho trade shots on Twitter

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
CONTRIBUTOR
News
514   //    20 Nov 2018, 11:56 IST

Becky Lynch making a heart felt speech on Smackdown Live last week
Becky Lynch making a heartfelt speech on Smackdown Live last week

What’s the story?

Current IWGP Intercontinental champion and former WWE star Chris Jericho got into a war of words with ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch.

In Case You Didn’t Know…

The latter of 2018 has been the rise of Becky Lynch. Ever since Lynch's ill-advised heel turn at Summerslam, the Smackdown Women’s champion has been able to showcase her talent and natural charisma both in and outside the ring.

Her Last Woman Standing match with Charlotte Flair at WWE’s first ever all-women’s pay-per-view, Evolution was highly praised by critics and fans alike and the RAW Invasion angle certified Lynch as a star in the eyes of most fans.

Of course, by now everyone knows that Lynch was unable to compete at Survivor Series due to the shoot like punch by Nia Jax. The company was forced to replace ‘The Man’ with Charlotte Flair, who at one point was speculated to headline WrestleMania 35 against Ronda Rousey.

Now reports are circulating that Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey could be the main event for WrestleMania 35, though, with the recent developments that took place at Survivor Series in the Flair/Rousey match, it’s possible that Rousey vs. Flair will still headline the biggest event in professional wrestling in 2019.

The heart of the matter

Women’s wrestling is indeed the hot topic of WWE at the moment. Former WWE champion Chris Jericho appeared to praise the company for how heated the company’s division has become, but Lynch made sure to correct the current IWGP Intercontinental champion on the reason why the women’s division has been on fire recently:

Jericho didn’t seem to keen on ‘The Man’ correcting him and fired back with a snarky response:

Of course, ‘The Man’ being ‘The Man’, she wasn’t going to let that reply slip away:

What’s Next?

We’ll find out what’s next for Becky Lynch this Tuesday on the blue brand. As for Chris Jericho, he’s set to face Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13 for the IWGP Intercontinental championship.

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
CONTRIBUTOR
