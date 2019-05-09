WWE News: Becky Lynch and Daniel Bryan train with Conor McGregor's trainer in Dublin

Becky hit Straight Blast Gym!

What's the story?

Today, WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan joined John Kavanagh for a private workout ahead of WWE Dublin at Straight Blast Gym, home to The Notorious Conor McGregor.

In case you didn't know...

History was made at WrestleMania 35 when the WWE Universe would witness the first ever women's main event at the Showcase of the Immortals - and no-one enjoyed it more than Becky Lynch, who pinned Ronda Rousey to become the Raw and SmackDown Women's Champions.

The match had been a long time coming for the pair who have exchanged verbal barbs and physical shots over the past few months in WWE, while getting very personal on social media - although they would meet in a Triple Threat Match where Charlotte Flair also featured.

The heart of the matter

Today, Becky Lynch and Daniel Bryan joined John Kavanagh for a private workout ahead of WWE Dublin at Straight Blast Gym, home to Conor McGregor.

Kavanagh is the founder of the gym and is known as one of the best MMA coaches in the world, being nominated for the World MMA Awards "Coach of the Year" in 2016, and winning it in 2017.

Below, you can see photos of the pair training at the prestigious MMA facility.

Lynch and Bryan watch and learn

Lynch lifts some kettlebells

DB gets stuck in!

Bryan is put through his paces

Becky hits some air!

What's next?

Tonight, WWE hits Dublin on the WWE Live tour ahead of next week's UK RAW and SmackDown shows - which are also the go-home shows for Money In The Bank.

Would you like to see more behind the scenes photos of WWE Superstars enjoying themselves in the UK? Let us know in the comments.