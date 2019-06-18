WWE News: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins came face to face after Raw went off the air

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 896 // 18 Jun 2019, 10:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lynch and Rollins together after Raw

What's the story?

After tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw went off the air, Becky Lynch came out for her dark match.

Lynch and Seth Rollins came face to face on the ramp and had what seemed like a short chat.

In case you didn't know...

On tonight's Raw, Lynch was interrupted by her Stomping Grounds opponent, Lacey Evans. As The Lady of WWE was about to enter the ring, the ever-opportunistic Lynch didn't waste much time and caught Evans by surprise. As an irate Evans stared furiously at Lynch, The Man left the ring.

Later on in the night, Universal Champion Rollins defeated Daniel Bryan in the main event of the show. After the match, Baron Corbin attacked Rollins with a chair and posed with the Universal Title over a fallen Rollins.

The heart of the matter

After Monday Night Raw went off the air, Lynch came out for her dark match against Evans. As Rollins walked up the ramp, he came face to face with Lynch. The following clip shows the two Superstars having a quick chat, following which both patted each other's backs and went their own ways.

Brief interaction between Becky and Seth after #RAW went off the air. pic.twitter.com/Lll66yCrlV — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) June 18, 2019

Amidst rumors of the two champions being together, Lynch made the relationship public during her Twitter feud with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Soon after, a clip emerged that showed Rollins getting teary-eyed after Lynch won both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship Titles in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

WWE has acknowledged Lynch and Rollins being together, and it has left fans wondering whether they will get to see the two Superstars team up for a match in the near future.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins team up in a one-off match?