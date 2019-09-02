WWE News: Becky Lynch asks Stone Cold to return to WWE

Lynch and Austin

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently took to Twitter and responded to Stone Cold Steve Austin's tweet, promoting her appearance on his "Straight Up Steve Austin" show. Lynch stated that Austin should return the favor sometime down the line by appearing with her in WWE.

Comparisons between Austin and Lynch

Ever since Becky Lynch took on the gimmick of "The Man", comparisons have consistently been made by fans, between her character and the one that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin donned back in the day. Lynch's ruthless demeanor and her no-nonsense attitude were two major factors that drew comparisons with The Rattlesnake.

Lynch wants Austin to return the favor

The two Superstars have interacted on Twitter in the past, teasing a possible confrontation in a WWE ring in the near future, but nothing of that sort has happened yet. Lynch recently shot an episode of Straight Up Steve Austin with Stone Cold. Lately, Austin has been actively promoting the same on Twitter.

He recently posted a tweet to promote the episode, which features a GIF from their conversation on the show. It shows Lynch stating that she would love to step into the ring with Austin.

The Man will raise a little hell on #StraightUpSteveAustin, so the Rattlesnake has to return the favour with me in WWE sometime. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 2, 2019

Lynch noticed the tweet and was quick to post a response to it. According to Lynch, now that she will be seen alongside Austin on his show, The Rattlesnake should do the same for her and return the favor. A segment between these two similar characters is something the WWE Universe has been clamoring for a long time.

The stage was set for it to happen recently at the Raw Reunion, but the only interaction the two had was behind the scenes. Hopefully, we get to see a one-off segment between the two inside a WWE ring, sometime in the near future.

