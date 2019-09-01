WWE News: CM Punk wears an AJ Lee T-shirt at Starrcast, Lee reacts

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.59K // 01 Sep 2019, 09:24 IST

CM Punk and AJ Lee

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk was one of the biggest attractions at Saturday's Starrcast III event. He was seen wearing an AJ Lee T-shirt tonight. Lee noticed the picture on Twitter, and seemed pretty taken aback, responding with an 'OMG' via her official Twitter handle.

Punk at Starrcast

It feels like ages since the former WWE Champion left the company on a sour note back in 2014. Punk disappeared from WWE TV as soon as the Royal Rumble PPV was done and dusted with. The past five years have seen fans clamoring for him to make a return to professional wrestling, but it seems like Punk is happy where he's at, at this point in his life.

Punk recently hit the ring again, to cut a scathing promo on his Starrcast III appearance. At the beginning of the clip, Punk sat down on the ring mat in his signature manner from his Summer of Punk days, and possibly took a shot at Aleister Black by stating how everyone sits like this now.

In addition to taking a couple of subtle jibes at a bunch of Superstars, Punk got quite serious at the end of the promo and stated that he won't cancel his appearance like others have in the past.

Lee's response to Punk's T-shirt

Tonight at Starrcast III, Punk opened up on a string of topics, most notably a possible return to pro-wrestling. What many immediately noticed was the T-shirt that Punk was wearing at the event. It featured Punk's wife AJ Lee, from her days in WWE. Lee seemed to be genuinely surprised at seeing this, and posted a response to the picture. Here's the tweet, along with Lee's response to it:

