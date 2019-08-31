WWE News: CM Punk makes stunning revelation about possible return at Starrcast

Could CM Punk return?!

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk today appeared at Starrcast III in Chicago, where he had a sit-down interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider in front of an audience which was streamed live on Fite TV.

The Best in the World was, of course, asked about the relationship between himself and WWE, specifically Vince McMahon and Triple H - but the most stunning revelation came when Punk was asked whether he'd talk to Vince McMahon and Triple H if they called.

As detailed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful in his tweets below, the former WWE Champion said, "I wouldn't NOT talk to them" before concluding "I'll have a conversation with anybody, but I'm not reaching out to anybody. I'll listen to anybody."

"I'll have a conversation with anybody, but I'm not reaching out to anybody. I'll listen to anybody"- CM Punk on WWE — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com @ Starrcast (@SeanRossSapp) August 31, 2019

The departure of CM Punk

CM Punk left WWE five years ago, immediately following his appearance in the Royal Rumble Match - which was ultimately won by Batista.

Since his exit, Punk hasn't been on WWE TV, and the entire five years in between then and now has been filled with speculation as to whether Punk will ever return to the ring, whether in WWE or elsewhere.

The closest we've got to a return thus far has been when Punk seemingly made his return to the ring at an indie event, but was masked for the entirety of the appearance. Of course, with his appearance at Starrcast, rumors have been rife that CM Punk may very well appear during All Out tonight, which is also in Chicago.

At his interview, though, the former WWE Champion dismissed these rumors, confirming that he already has plans to spend the evening with his wife, AJ Lee.

Will we see CM Punk back in a ring? Only time will tell.

