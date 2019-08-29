CM Punk News: Former WWE Champion cuts scathing promo in a ring

Punk's promo

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently cut an in-ring promo for Starrcast, mere days before his appearance at the event. Punk is all set to appear at Starrcast III this Saturday.

Punk's WWE exit

It has been over 5 years since CM Punk left WWE. Immediately after his appearance in the Royal Rumble Match, which was ultimately won by Batista, Punk left the company and hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since. The past five years have seen fans and wrestling personalities speculate on whether Punk will ever come back to wrestle a match, but the possibility of this happening gets slim with each passing day.

Punk was currently seen in the commentary box during CFFC's recent event, where he got into an altercation with a fan. Months ago, Punk made his return to the ring in an indie event, but was donning a mask at the time.

Punk's explosive promo

This time though, Punk cut a full-fledged promo to hype up his appearance at Saturday's Starrcast III event. He sat in the middle of the ring in the same manner as he did during The Summer of Punk and asked about everyone sitting like this now, in what could be a slight jibe at Aleister Black.

Punk stated that he has zero idea as to what` he is going to say at the event. He added that he is going to have a live mic in his hand, and that has landed him in a lot of trouble in the past. Punk then joked about canceling the appearance, adding that everybody cancels their appearance. He said that he won't cancel it, because he does what he wants.

This was probably a shot at The Undertaker and Kurt Angle canceling their Starrcast appearances in the past. Here's the promo in its entirety:

After five long years, @cmpunk is BACK in the ring! What’s he got to say? Don’t miss a minute LIVE on #STARRCASTonFITE! Pre order now worldwide and get 70 shows with unlimited replays including #starrcast 1 and 2! @FiteTV https://t.co/tZJ5cb7ryi pic.twitter.com/P9L0ti0lUu — #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) August 28, 2019

