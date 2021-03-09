5 WWE Superstars who surpassed their fathers' popularity

Pro Wrestling's storied history is chock-full of a string of 2nd and 3rd generation Superstars. Over the course of the past several decades, various Superstars have debuted in WWE, carrying the legacy that their fathers left behind. Many failed to achieve the kind of success their fathers had back in the day. Ted Dibiase was the greatest villain in WWE at one point in the 80s, but Ted Dibiase Jr. didn't manage to build a career as illustrious as his father's.

Then, there are Superstars like Cody Rhodes, who is on his way to becoming as big of a name as his father once was. Cody now holds the position of EVP in All Elite Wrestling, despite never managing to break out of the mid-card in WWE. Finally, we have a bunch who became bigger than their predecessors.

Let's take a look at five of these Superstars who managed to outdo their old man.

#5 Alberto Del Rio

Dos Caras

Back in the 70s and 80s, Dos Caras was one of the most popular wrestlers in Mexico's Universal Wrestling Alliance. He never wrestled for WWE but won the UWA World Heavyweight title on three separate occasions.

His son, on the other hand, went on to become a major star in WWE in the early 2010s. Alberto Del Rio came up to the main roster in 2010, defeating Rey Mysterio without breaking into a sweat. He then won the first-ever 40-man Royal Rumble Match but failed to win the world title at WrestleMania.

Del Rio later enjoyed several title runs in the company, including two WWE and two World title reigns. He was an integral part of the Summer of Punk storyline in 2011. In 2013, he successfully defended his World title at WrestleMania 29 against Jack Swagger. Additionally, he has won the United States title on two occasions.

