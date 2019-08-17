CM Punk News: Former WWE Superstar gets into an altercation with a fan

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Aug 2019, 16:27 IST

CM Punk

Former WWE and UFC star CM Punk recently got into an altercation with a fan while announcing at the CFFC 77 event, which emanated from the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Atlantic City on August 16th. While Chris Daukaus was being announced as the winner of his bout with Danny Holmes, Punk could be heard asking someone to back off, followed by what seemed like a scuffle.

The never-ending speculation

It has been over five years since CM Punk left the WWE on a sour note, immediately after his appearance at the Royal Rumble 2014 PPV. The WWE Universe as well as fans of Punk have been clamoring for his return to the company ever since, but it seems that Punk might never step foot inside a WWE ring again, especially now that reports have come out regarding WWE not being interested in him.

Over the past several months, fans speculated that Punk might make his way to All Elite Wrestling, and many were hoping for him to make his AEW debut at Double or Nothing, the company's first show. This didn't happen though, and former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley made his shocking debut instead. Punk took several shots at fans who speculated on him possibly going to AEW, and also took a jibe at the company in a tweet. He signed with CFFC as a commentator, back in 2018.

What happened at CFFC 77?

Tonight's CFFC 77 event saw Christopher Daukaus defeating Danny Holmes via Technical Knockout. As the winner was being announced, Punk got into an altercation with a fan. He could be heard telling the fan to back off. Immediately after, noises were heard, followed by officials trying to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Stay tuned for more updates on this incident, as they come out.