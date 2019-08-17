WWE News: Rusev shows off new look

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.80K // 17 Aug 2019, 08:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rusev

WWE Superstar Rusev hasn't been seen on TV since a long while now. The Bulgarian Brute recently posted a photo on his official Instagram handle, showing off a new look.

Rusev's career so far...

Rusev has been a mainstay on the WWE roster ever since he made his debut back in the 2014 Royal Rumble Match. He made his TV debut months later on Monday Night RAW, and squashed Zack Ryder in the process. Rusev kicked off a feud with Xavier Woods and R-Truth, ending with a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at Extreme Rules 2014, which Rusev won. He won the United States title from Sheamus and went on to successfully defend it against John Cena at Fastlane 2015, followed by losing the title to Cena at WrestleMania 31.

Rusev soon became a member of The League of Nations, that also consisted of Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio, and Wade Barrett. By the time 2018 came around, the 'Rusev Day' gimmick had taken off and he was getting incredibly loud reactions on a weekly basis. Unfortunately, this didn't result in a major push and Rusev lost a United States title Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 34. He soon aligned with Shinsuke Nakamura, but hasn't been seen on WWE TV for a long while now.

Also read: SmackDown Live Superstar getting a new name

Rusev's new look

Rusev took a series of shots at WWE over the past several weeks, which were taken by fans as a possible change of character. He has now posted a photo on his Instagram story, with him showing off a new look. Rusev's new look has a striking resemblance to Robert Roode.

Rusev's new look

There's still no concrete news as to when Rusev is set to come back to TV. Stay tuned for updates on the same, as and when they come out.