WWE Rumors: SmackDown Live Superstar reportedly getting new name

PWInsider is reporting that WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Chad Gable might soon be getting a new name. On the latest episode of SmackDown Live, Shelton Benjamin broke his silence and addressed Gable as 'Shorty'. According to PWInsider, WWE recently copyrighted the name "Shorty G" for a potential character.

Gable's WWE run so far...

The 2016 WWE Draft saw American Alpha being drafted to the blue brand. Consisting of Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, the team defeated The Vaudevillains in their first match. A year later, Jordan was moved to Monday Night RAW, disbanding the team in the process.

Gable was soon paired up with a returning Shelton Benjamin. The duo defeated The Ascension in their first tag-team bout, which was also Benjamin's first WWE match since 2010. Gable was moved to RAW in the 2018 Superstar Shakeup where he formed a team with Bobby Roode. He was sent back to SmackDown Live in this year's Shakeup.

On this week's SmackDown Live, Shelton Benjamin broke his silence during a backstage interview, and addressed Gable as "Shorty". This happened a week after Elias made fun of Gable's height on SmackDown Live.

Gable's potential new name

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE might soon give a new name to Chad Gable, and it isn't something that fans would be too thrilled with.

We noted a couple weeks ago that WWE has copyrighted the name ‘Shorty G’ for a potential character. If Chad Gable is going to be ‘Shorty G,’ if that’s where they’re going with it — I don’t sense a bunch of upward mobility in his future with his character.

A gimmick that brands a Superstar as being 'short' would need lots of work to get it over with the fans. Hopefully, the creative team has something planned for Gable if they are actually planning to give him this name.