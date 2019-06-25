WWE News: Superstar takes a shot at WWE by highlighting Google's employee policy

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Rusev recently took to Twitter and took a shot at WWE.

Rusev posted a photo highlighting one of Google's policies in regards to its employees, hinting that he isn't happy with how WWE is treating him.

In case you didn't know...

It has been more than a year since Rusev's stars faded and he went back to being an afterthought on the main roster. Rusev was one of the hottest acts in WWE in early 2018, when his 'Rusev Day' gimmick took off. Rusev, Lana, and Aiden English played their part to perfection and the fans began rallying behind him as they had never before. It was expected that this movement would result in a push of some kind for Rusev in the near future.

At WrestleMania 34, Rusev was featured in a Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE United States Title, which ended with Jinder Mahal pinning him to win the belt. Soon after, Rusev's apparent push stopped and the Rusev Day gimmick became a thing of the past.

The Bulgarian Brute had recently made a comment on the status of Rusev Day, and went on to say that the movement was more over than KofiMania.

The heart of the matter

Rusev has been taking shots at WWE for a while now. He recently posted a photo on his official Twitter handle that talks about Google's policy in regards to the death of their employees. The company apparently offers huge perks to the family of the deceased employee for years after the death.

It further hints that Rusev thinks WWE doesn't care about him. Here's the photo:

What's next?

It's still unclear whether Rusev's recent posts would lead to a new gimmick, or are those his actual, unfiltered thoughts. Stay tuned for more updates on Rusev's status with WWE.

