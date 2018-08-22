WWE News: Becky Lynch attacks Charlotte at Live Event in Atlantic City

Becky Lynch attacked Charlotte at SummerSlam

What's the story?

Becky Lynch followed up on her attack from SummerSlam as part of SmackDown's live event in Atlantic City last night, since she once again targeted her former best friend.

In case you didn't know...

There was a lot of talk online about Becky Lynch's actions at WWE SummerSlam with many experts stating that Becky didn't actually turn heel since her actions could be seen as justified because Charlotte stole the victory that she had worked hard for.

Becky had the match won before Charlotte intervened and managed to secure the pin, so it could be argued that the new SmackDown Women's Champion deserved the slap that she was given following the match from her former best friend.

The heart of the matter

Last night in Atlantic City, Becky decided to further her feud with Charlotte after she came out and attacked the new Champion before trying to explain that this was the last time that she was going to take away her opportunities and that she was coming for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

This then led to Charlotte taking Becky down and delivering a number of punches of her own.

just in case anyone wanted to know what becky did/said tonight at #WWEAtlanticCity 🤪 pic.twitter.com/WFKPyaiGD1 — simone 25 (@simonealexaa) August 21, 2018

The issues between these two women are far from over and the fact that this has now become part of the live event scene as well, means that there could be some interesting plans in place for these two moving forward.

What's next?

Both Lynch and Charlotte will be in attendance as part of SmackDown Live tonight and it will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch once again addresses the assault on her former friend and then a feud between the two surrounding the Women's Champion could begin ahead of Hell in a Cell.

Do you think Becky Lynch turned heel? Have your say in the comments section below...