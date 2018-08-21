Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Charlotte Flair breaks monumental record at SummerSlam

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.48K   //    21 Aug 2018, 08:14 IST

Cha
Charlotte Flair may be the best female wrestler of all time

What's the story?

Well, even though she won the SmackDown Women's Championship last night, Charlotte may not have felt like much of a winner after being brutally assaulted by former friend Becky Lynch following the match - but the now seven-time Women's Champion both tied a record and broke another with her win at SummerSlam.

Charlotte now ties Trish Stratus' record of seven main roster title wins, but she's also now the woman with the most PPV wins of all time, with a new record of 24.


In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair may have already cemented her spot as the greatest female wrestler of all time when she went into WrestleMania a six-time Champion and defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against the then-undefeated Asuka, breaking possibly the greatest win streak in WWE history.

Unfortunately, her luck ran out just days later when Flair would lose her title to Carmella on the following SmackDown Live after Carmella cashed in the Money in the Bank Contract to win the WWE Women's Championship. Flair was unsuccessful in her rematch and also in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match as well, and the former NXT Women's Champion was then forced to take time off for surgery to repair a ruptured breast implant.


The heart of the matter

Last night at SummerSlam, Charlotte would finally regain the SmackDown Women's Championship, capitalising on Becky Lynch's strong performance to pick up the win over Carmella after hitting the Natural Selection on her former friend. While Lynch didn't take too kindly to Flair getting the pin and winning the gold, Charlotte still emerged victorious - and with two more records under her belt.

Flair tied Trish Stratus for main roster Championships, but she also moved into a league of her own by securing the top spot when it comes to Women's Division pay-per-view wins - clinching a new record of 24, one more than Trish Status' record of 23 wins in 40 pay-per-view matches. Charlotte has reached 24 wins in 32 matches.


@charlottewwe truly is #TheQueen...

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

What's next?

Charlotte Flair is the new SmackDown Women's Champion and I'm sure we can expect to see her on tomorrow's show - particularly with Becky Lynch scheduled to appear to explain her actions from SummerSlam.

Of course, Trish Stratus could yet tie Charlotte's record as she is scheduled to face Alexa Bliss at WWE Evolution.

What do you make of Charlotte Flair's legacy so far in WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Trish Stratus Charlotte
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
5 Things that might happen at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Potential Finishes For Carmella vs...
RELATED STORY
5 possibilities at WWE SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
SummerSlam 2018: Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte...
RELATED STORY
4 Botches You Probably Missed At SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
4 Errors at SummerSlam 2018 that you might have missed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Late shifts in SummerSlam betting odds 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Becky Lynch must turn heel at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
4 Title Changes expected to happen at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Big name to be added to SummerSlam match...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us