WWE News: Charlotte Flair breaks monumental record at SummerSlam

Charlotte Flair may be the best female wrestler of all time

What's the story?

Well, even though she won the SmackDown Women's Championship last night, Charlotte may not have felt like much of a winner after being brutally assaulted by former friend Becky Lynch following the match - but the now seven-time Women's Champion both tied a record and broke another with her win at SummerSlam.

Charlotte now ties Trish Stratus' record of seven main roster title wins, but she's also now the woman with the most PPV wins of all time, with a new record of 24.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair may have already cemented her spot as the greatest female wrestler of all time when she went into WrestleMania a six-time Champion and defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against the then-undefeated Asuka, breaking possibly the greatest win streak in WWE history.

Unfortunately, her luck ran out just days later when Flair would lose her title to Carmella on the following SmackDown Live after Carmella cashed in the Money in the Bank Contract to win the WWE Women's Championship. Flair was unsuccessful in her rematch and also in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match as well, and the former NXT Women's Champion was then forced to take time off for surgery to repair a ruptured breast implant.

The heart of the matter

Last night at SummerSlam, Charlotte would finally regain the SmackDown Women's Championship, capitalising on Becky Lynch's strong performance to pick up the win over Carmella after hitting the Natural Selection on her former friend. While Lynch didn't take too kindly to Flair getting the pin and winning the gold, Charlotte still emerged victorious - and with two more records under her belt.

Flair tied Trish Stratus for main roster Championships, but she also moved into a league of her own by securing the top spot when it comes to Women's Division pay-per-view wins - clinching a new record of 24, one more than Trish Status' record of 23 wins in 40 pay-per-view matches. Charlotte has reached 24 wins in 32 matches.

What's next?

Charlotte Flair is the new SmackDown Women's Champion and I'm sure we can expect to see her on tomorrow's show - particularly with Becky Lynch scheduled to appear to explain her actions from SummerSlam.

Of course, Trish Stratus could yet tie Charlotte's record as she is scheduled to face Alexa Bliss at WWE Evolution.

What do you make of Charlotte Flair's legacy so far in WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.