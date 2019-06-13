WWE News: Becky Lynch breaks character in a very emotional Twitter post

The Man.

What's the story?

It's easy to often forget that WWE Superstars play a character and in real life, are sometimes complete opposites of the personas they portray on TV or social media.

There have been various instances of performers breaking character to indulge in a very emotional moment outside the realms of WWE.

Becky Lynch recently came across such an opportunity when the WWE Raw Women's Champion shared a heartfelt moment with a mentally and physically challenged fan.

Lynch has used her Twitter handle as an extension of 'The Man' character in recent months, but for a change, posted a very sentimental post of her meeting a superfan.

In case you didn't know...

WWE fans are larger than life characters and their job just doesn't end with us being entertained. Beyond the thrill we experience from their artistic and athletic capabilities on a weekly basis, the larger-than-life WWE Superstars make it a point to go out of their way to interact with fans from every walk of life.

Whether it is at a meet-and-greet, an autograph signing session or after a match at a house show, most WWE performers cherish the possibility to connect with the WWE Universe and to be a source of inspiration.

WWE Superstars even go out of their way to fulfil the wishes of a few special fans, who for some unfortunate reason, face great physical or mental difficulties.

The heart of the matter

After Pro wrestling super fan Morgan lost a priceless trove of wrestling memorabilia in a house fire, the pro wrestling community, led by WWE Tough Enough Alumni A.J. Kirsch, made unfeigned efforts to make his day.

This not only included local wrestlers but also Becky Lynch, who met Morgan backstage at the WWE Live event in Fresno. The Man broke character on Twitter and spoke as Rebecca Quinn while putting out a beautiful post along with photos of her meeting with the fan.

I don’t usually use this to talk as ‘myself’ these days, but meeting this man, and seeing what wrestling means to him is why we do this. I was honored to meet Morgan and his family. https://t.co/gwGwfZNvzM — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 11, 2019

When a mentally/physically challenged fan’s home burns down, torching his trove of wrestling memorabilia, not only does the local pro wrestling community step up (story here: https://t.co/6w80GEOrOz), but @BeckyLynchWWE makes his day at #WWEFresno.



This is what it’s all about.❤️ pic.twitter.com/OjhKuvOaZq — A.J. Kirsch (@AJKirsch) June 10, 2019

The Man isn't as savage as she comes out to be based on her unfiltered twitter exchanges with various stars. Rebbeca Quinn is a genuine sweetheart after all. The fans too appreciated Becky's classy gesture in the comments thread of the post.

What's next?

Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women's title against Alexa Bliss at the upcoming Stomping Grounds PPV on June 23rd, 2019.