WWE News: Hall of Famer called Edge to confirm whether feud with Becky Lynch was real

Edge and Becky

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on the Busted Open Radio Show, and shared a hilarious story involving the recent Twitter feud between Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Edge.

Flair stated that he called Edge to make sure Lynch wasn't 'shooting' on Twitter, to which Edge confirmed that it was a work.

In case you didn't know...

It all began when WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix posted an amusing meme on Twitter and tagged her husband Edge. 'The Man' couldn't help but chime in, taking a shot at the couple. This kicked off a long string of personal attacks from both sides. Becky Lynch brought back Edge's shady past and took a jibe at his affair with Lita, to which Edge responded by bringing up Lynch's initial gimmick of a weird dancing Irish girl back in NXT. Edge later took a shot at Seth Rollins, who was busy preparing for his match against Baron Corbin at Super ShowDown at the time.

The feud lasted several days, with both Edge and Lynch changing their Twitter bios in attempts to take shots at each other. It was reported later that Edge wasn't happy with Becky mentioning his daughter on Twitter.

The heart of the matter

It seems like many people bought into the feud, including WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who was actually angry at Becky Lynch for taking shots at Edge. While talking with Busted Open Radio, Flair said that he wasn't thrilled with Lynch making fun of someone of the stature of Edge on social media, and proceeded to call him to ask whether it was a shoot or a work.

This social media stuff I'm just starting to get the hang of it. I had to call Edge up and say, 'Tell me Becky Lynch isn't really shooting on you.' My God, it was pissing me off.

Edge confirmed to Flair that the feud wasn't a shoot.

What's next?

If this was indeed a work, fans can expect a possible feud between Lynch and Phoenix, culminating in a match inside the squared circle in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the Twitter feud between Becky and The Copelands?