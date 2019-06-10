WWE News: Hall of Famer is unhappy about Becky Lynch mentioning his daughter

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch have been going at it on Twitter for a while now.

Edge recently retweeted a post that stated how he is not happy with Becky Lynch dragging his daughter into the feud.

In case you didn't know...

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix posted a meme on Twitter, to which 'The Man' had a scathing response. Becky implied that Phoenix or Edge should be forced out of retirement by her or someone else. This tweet kicked off a long-winded Twitter war, with Lynch and Edge throwing a barrage of insults on each other over the course of the past two days.

Edge brought up the ratings decline, an insult that has previously been used by Nia Jax on Lynch a while ago. He also added that the main event of WrestleMania 35 was a disaster and that Becky is a Stone Cold wannabe.

Lynch, as is usually the case with her tweets, took it a tad bit too far and brought up Edge's past with former WWE Diva Lita. One of Becky's tweets implied that Edge and Beth were making up stuff that their daughter never actually said.

The heart of the matter

Edge proceeded to change his Twitter bio, taking a shot at a past incident that put the spotlight on Seth Rollins for all the wrong reasons.

A fan took a screenshot of the bio and posted a tweet, stating that Edge wasn't happy with Becky Lynch involving his daughter in the Twitter feud, and would go on to great lengths to get back at The Man, if she keeps up with her antics.

Translation: "I wasn't in on your attempt to go into business for yourself, and neither do I approve of you using my daughter's name to do so, but since you insist on carrying on, I'll bring a NUKE to this knife fight." About right, @EdgeRatedR?

Translation: "I wasn't in on your attempt to go into business for yourself, and neither do I approve of you using my daughter's name to do so, but since you insist on carrying on, I'll bring a NUKE to this knife fight."



About right, @EdgeRatedR? 😉 pic.twitter.com/OiFUUezeht — The HodgeFather 😎 (@Hodgamania) June 8, 2019

Edge seemed to have noticed the tweet and proceeded to retweet the same.

I'll take that as a "Yes"? 😉 pic.twitter.com/V8Wwf0wHlE — The HodgeFather 😎 (@Hodgamania) June 8, 2019

What's next?

It seems like it's over between Lynch and the Copelands for the time being, with the WWE Universe now clamoring more than ever for WWE to arrange a match between Phoenix and Becky.

What was your reaction to the Twitter feud between Becky Lynch and Edge?