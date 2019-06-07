×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Edge gets into Twitter war with top Champion

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
237   //    07 Jun 2019, 08:25 IST

Edge
Edge

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix recently got into a Twitter war with WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

It kicked off when Phoenix posted a meme on her Twitter handle, to which Becky responded by saying that someone needs to bring one of the Hall of Famer duo out of retirement.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch is currently the top woman on the red brand, and holds the Women's Title. She won the Raw as well as the SmackDown Live Women's Title after pinning Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania.

Finally achieving her goal didn't stop her from quitting her Twitter antics, as Lynch began challenging several women on the roster in successive tweets, some of which included the likes of Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Soon after, Becky got into a Twitter feud with Edge and Beth Phoenix, which resulted in "The Man" going public with her relationship with Seth Rollins.

The heart of the matter

Now, Lynch has set her sights again on the Rated-R Superstar and The Glamazon. The feud took off when Lynch posted a scathing reply on Phoenix' meme.

This jibe was met with a response from Edge himself, who reminded Becky that her Twitter exchange with him didn't turn out well for her last time. Lynch wasn't one to sit back on this one, and proceeded to take a shot at Beth and her announcing skills.

Advertisement

The spat continued down further, as you can see in the tweets below.

What's next?

Although the debate ended at this point, one can't help but wonder whether we've seen the last of these tweets. It won't be a surprise if Becky hits back at the couple again at a later date to resume this Twitter feud.

Do you enjoy Becky Lynch's Twitter feuds with fellow Superstars?

Tags:
WWE Raw Edge Becky Lynch
Advertisement
WWE News: Lacey Evans takes major shot at Hart Family and Women's Revolution, gets into Twitter war
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch savagely roasts top Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Champion takes shot at Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer savagely attacks 24/7 title
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Champion vows to beat up Sasha Banks if she returns 
RELATED STORY
5 Events that led to WWE winning the Monday Night War
RELATED STORY
Top 3 favorite stipulations of Edge in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could appear on "The Electric Chair" next
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE Officials unhappy with current Champion for going off-script
RELATED STORY
This day in Pro Wrestling history - 11th April: Edge announces his retirement
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us