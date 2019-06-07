WWE News: Edge gets into Twitter war with top Champion
What's the story?
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix recently got into a Twitter war with WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch.
It kicked off when Phoenix posted a meme on her Twitter handle, to which Becky responded by saying that someone needs to bring one of the Hall of Famer duo out of retirement.
In case you didn't know...
Becky Lynch is currently the top woman on the red brand, and holds the Women's Title. She won the Raw as well as the SmackDown Live Women's Title after pinning Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania.
Finally achieving her goal didn't stop her from quitting her Twitter antics, as Lynch began challenging several women on the roster in successive tweets, some of which included the likes of Sasha Banks and Bayley.
Soon after, Becky got into a Twitter feud with Edge and Beth Phoenix, which resulted in "The Man" going public with her relationship with Seth Rollins.
The heart of the matter
Now, Lynch has set her sights again on the Rated-R Superstar and The Glamazon. The feud took off when Lynch posted a scathing reply on Phoenix' meme.
This jibe was met with a response from Edge himself, who reminded Becky that her Twitter exchange with him didn't turn out well for her last time. Lynch wasn't one to sit back on this one, and proceeded to take a shot at Beth and her announcing skills.
The spat continued down further, as you can see in the tweets below.
What's next?
Although the debate ended at this point, one can't help but wonder whether we've seen the last of these tweets. It won't be a surprise if Becky hits back at the couple again at a later date to resume this Twitter feud.
Do you enjoy Becky Lynch's Twitter feuds with fellow Superstars?