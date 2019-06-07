WWE News: Edge gets into Twitter war with top Champion

Edge

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix recently got into a Twitter war with WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

It kicked off when Phoenix posted a meme on her Twitter handle, to which Becky responded by saying that someone needs to bring one of the Hall of Famer duo out of retirement.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch is currently the top woman on the red brand, and holds the Women's Title. She won the Raw as well as the SmackDown Live Women's Title after pinning Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania.

Finally achieving her goal didn't stop her from quitting her Twitter antics, as Lynch began challenging several women on the roster in successive tweets, some of which included the likes of Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Soon after, Becky got into a Twitter feud with Edge and Beth Phoenix, which resulted in "The Man" going public with her relationship with Seth Rollins.

The heart of the matter

Now, Lynch has set her sights again on the Rated-R Superstar and The Glamazon. The feud took off when Lynch posted a scathing reply on Phoenix' meme.

We really need to get one of you two out of that retirement village you’re living in. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 6, 2019

This jibe was met with a response from Edge himself, who reminded Becky that her Twitter exchange with him didn't turn out well for her last time. Lynch wasn't one to sit back on this one, and proceeded to take a shot at Beth and her announcing skills.

Can’t your wife talk for herself? Actually, I listened to NXT commentary, clearly not. https://t.co/L1Rb2DmcHS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 7, 2019

The spat continued down further, as you can see in the tweets below.

Put your kids to bed, kiss your frail husband goodbye, lace your own damn boots and come find me. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 7, 2019

Might be time for mommy to step away from the sherry. Let me know when you want your head slapped off. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 7, 2019

What's next?

Although the debate ended at this point, one can't help but wonder whether we've seen the last of these tweets. It won't be a surprise if Becky hits back at the couple again at a later date to resume this Twitter feud.

