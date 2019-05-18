WWE News: Injured Superstar insults and blames Becky Lynch for poor ratings

Abhilash Mendhe

Becky 2 Belts

What's the story?

WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently replied to Lacey Evans' brutal insult on Twitter and dragged Nia Jax into the fold.

The injured Superstar didn't take this lightly and proceeded to hurl a barrage of insults and profanities on Lynch.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch won the Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles at WrestleMania 35, after pinning Ronda Rousey in a controversial fashion. Lynch was confronted by Lacey Evans on the Raw after 'Mania and the two got into a heated rivalry. Lynch and Evans have traded a string of insults on Twitter, ever since their feud kicked off.

It hasn't been long since Lacey mentioned Becky's mother on Twitter and was savagely roasted by the latter for her efforts.

The heart of the matter

Recently, Evans took her insults on a whole new level, when she mopped a toilet with Becky Lynch's "The Man" T-Shirt. As was expected, Becky Lynch was quick to respond to the jibe. This time though, "The Man" decided to throw shade at the person whose punch left her in a bloody mess last November: Nia Jax.

Becky compared the toilet to the injured Nia Jax, and stated that Lacey is giving her a good rub to promote the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

Lacey giving Nia a good scrub to promote #MITB. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 17, 2019

This tweet seems to have irked Nia Jax to no end. The former Raw Women's Champion replied to Becky's tweet, taking a shot at the declining Raw and SmackDown ratings. Nia put the blame on Lynch and added that she's making her two belts irrelevant. Jax finished off her tweet by throwing a brutal insult at Becky, saying that she should learn how to take a proper shower from Lacey Evans.

B***h, go back to tanking ratings and making your two “belts” completely irrelevant. While you’re at it, have @LaceyEvansWWE teach you how to take a proper shower, you moldy cabbage smelling ginger

What's next?

This story has taken quite a turn! It would be interesting to see what Becky has to say to Nia's insults.

What are your thoughts on Nia Jax' comments on Becky Lynch?