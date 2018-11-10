WWE News: Becky Lynch Brings Ronda Rousey's Husband Into Their Latest Twitter War

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch

What’s the story?

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have had their fair share of exchanging words all over social media as of late. The two Women’s Champions from RAW and SmackDown Live have wasted no time in verbally tearing each other apart. Now, things have a gotten a little more personal.

In case you didn’t know…

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have been going at it each other with one verbal exchange after the other on Twitter. Becky Lynch is fresh off her latest feud with Charlotte Flair, winning against Flair at WWE Evolution in the first ever “Last Woman Standing” match.

Ronda Rousey defeated Nikki Bella in the main event to retain her Women’s Championship at Evolution. As the show came to a close, all the women celebrated on the stage. Notably, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey were at the forefront; sharing the spotlight together on what was a very special night in the history of women’s wrestling.

Now things have taken a turn and the buzz generated around this “Champion vs Champion” encounter has been the talk all over social media from wrestling fans and purists all over the globe. The two women shared a brief confrontation following WWE Evolution to ignite the feud.

The heart of the matter

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. In this case, Becky and Ronda have taking things to a new level. Becky Lynch has now included Ronda Rousey’s husband, dragging him into the mix to light a fire under the RAW Women’s Champion.

The tweets below show that Becky and Ronda have been very busy in exchanging words with each other. Now, we are a little under two weeks away before the champs exchange more than just words and hashtags.

“Siri, who is my biggest Stan?”

“Ronnie”

“Rousey?”

“Yes”

“Show me evidence”

... pic.twitter.com/ekQTdeK1rk — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 7, 2018

Oh damn Champ...the hashtag...I just realized I’ve been using #RondaVsBecky but of course, The Man needs front billing!! (see I’m getting better im even catching myself now!) #BeckyVsRonda it is from now on! 😉👍🏼See ya at #SurvivorSeries #Nov18 Champ!!! — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 8, 2018

Dear Slim, I wrote you but you still ain't callin'

I left my cell, my pager, and my home phone at the bottom. https://t.co/YEXL5NQoUJ — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 8, 2018

Hey @beckylynchwwe Champ, okay I took some time and looked around and I really think I FINALLY found a The Man approvable #SurvivorSeries poster!! See, you’re completely in the foreground… https://t.co/okYFxeL5js — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 8, 2018

Hey @travisbrowneMMA come get your wife, she’s drunk. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 8, 2018

What’s next?

Their historic match will take place on November 17th at the Survivor Series. Who will walk away as 'The Man' or better yet, 'The Baddest Woman On The Planet'?