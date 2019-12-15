WWE News: Becky Lynch calls out Taylor Swift on Twitter

Becky Lynch has been known to call out her fellow WWE Superstars on Twitter in the past – and now she has made American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift her next target.

Earlier this week, Swift posted a picture of herself on Twitter, accompanied by a caption which claimed she would be “the man” if she were a man.

Lynch, who began calling herself “The Man” in September 2018, has now responded by insinuating that the 30-year-old has copied her nickname.

When you’re prettttty sure that Taytay is copying your homework. 🙄 https://t.co/98dTTPkl2R — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 14, 2019

Becky Lynch’s Twitter antics

When Becky Lynch’s WWE career sky-rocketed after SummerSlam 2018, “The Man” used Twitter to her advantage by firing witty and hilarious insults at Superstars including Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Speaking at a recent Gorilla Position live show in the UK, Lynch explained that she simply used Twitter as a tool to make fans more interested in her storylines, but she no longer feels the need to try to elevate her character.

"With the social media stuff I was trying to establish myself. But I don’t do that as much now. You can’t have too much of a good thing before people roll their eyes and now I feel like I don’t need to use that method to establish myself as I’m at a certain level."