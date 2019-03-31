×
WWE News: Becky Lynch destroys Elias at WWE Live Event (Video)

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
1.12K   //    31 Mar 2019, 06:12 IST

Becky Lynch showed Elias who 'the man' is
What's the story?

Elias is no stranger to his segments getting interrupted. Only this time it was 'The Man', Becky Lynch who verbally destroyed him to bits.

Those in attendance at Pikeville, Kentucky, did not know what to expect when Lynch arrived with a microphone in her hand. You can catch a glimpse of the action that transpired from the Tweet below:

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch is part of the historic main event match at WrestleMania this year, that also features Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. It will be the first time that women will have main evented the grandest stage of them all.

Elias has promised his biggest ever performance at WrestleMania 35. Which means that it's almost a certainty that he will be interrupted during the course of the show. Many names have been tossed around, including The Rock.

The heart of the matter

I'm trying to piece together the events from the Tweets that have surfaced, and I believe that I have a pretty clear picture by now. It began by Becky Lynch interrupting Elias and describing him as a poor man's Honky Tonk Man, to the delight of the crowd.

However, the chants of 'We're in Pikeville, Kentucky and Elias is sucky' have become quite the trend on social media with everyone in attendance Tweeting about it. I wonder if the whole thing will be recreated on RAW for the benefit of a television audience too. Lots of great things are happening on the road to WrestleMania.

What's next?

There is one episode of RAW to go before WrestleMania 35 comes around. One wonders what Elias will be up to, during the show, to build his WrestleMania segment. One also wonders if we'll get a hint of what's in store for fans at WrestleMania.

