WWE News: Becky Lynch gives fitting reply to Ronda Rousey taunt

Becky Lynch doesn't pull any punches when it comes to verbally destroying her WWE rival Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

In an interview with The National, reigning WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch opened up on Ronda Rousey getting injured at WrestleMania 35.

Addressing the same, Lynch drew attention to the fact that Rousey had taunted the former for having an "easily breakable" face, adding that, ironically, Rousey broke her own hand on Lynch's face.

In case you didn't know...

WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch served as the main event of WrestleMania 35 -- the very first time in WWE history that female Superstars closed out the WrestleMania event.

Lynch ended up pinning Rousey and winning the Triple Threat match; capturing the RAW as well as SmackDown Women's Championships.

The matchup received an incredible amount of praise from the vast majority of professional wrestling fans as well as critics worldwide -- with most viewers praising Lynch's charisma and the sheer passion all 3 Superstars displayed in their marvelous performance.

The heart of the matter

Following the conclusion of WrestleMania 35, it was subsequently revealed that Ronda Rousey reportedly suffered a hand injury at 'Mania.

Additionally, it's being noted that Rousey's aforementioned hand injury could keep her out of in-ring competition for several weeks.

In response to being asked about her feelings on Rousey, Lynch appeared to provide an answer that seemed to keep in line with her on-screen character, stating --

"Oh yeah, slap the head off her and chase her out of the company. It was great. It was great. She talked about how my face was so easily breakable and then broke her hand on my face."

What's next?

"The Man" Becky Lynch recently commenced a new rivalry against "The Lady" Lacey Evans, and is expected to continue her feud with the latter in the weeks to come.

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey isn't expected to return to in-ring competition in the weeks to come, however, "The Rowdy One" could potentially return sooner than the end of the year -- particularly considering that she had always been known for her exceptional recovery abilities from injuries, during her time as an MMA fighter.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch's statements on Ronda Rousey? Sound off in the comments!

