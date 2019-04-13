WWE News: Becky Lynch on Kofi Kingston nearly replacing her as WrestleMania 35 main event

Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston stole the show at WrestleMania 35 in their respective WWE title matches

What's the story?

In a recent interview with The National, WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Lynch shed light upon the fact that she'd been a tad worried about the Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan WWE Championship match potentially serving as the main event of WrestleMania 35 rather than the Triple Threat Match featuring her, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

In case you didn't know...

History was made at WrestleMania 35, as for the very first time in WWE history, female WWE Superstars closed out "The Show Of Shows" -- with WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch facing off in a Triple Threat Match.

The aforementioned matchup was promoted as a "Winner Takes All" match, with the victor receiving both the RAW as well as SmackDown Women's Titles.

Lynch ended up pinning Rousey, and winning the matchup, thereby becoming the first woman to simultaneously hold both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

The heart of the matter

Perhaps one of the most talked-about storylines on "The Road To WrestleMania" this year, was that of Kofi Kingston and his sudden rise to super-stardom, in The New Day member's pursuit of the WWE Championship that was held by Daniel Bryan.

Although the large majority of professional wrestling experts had noted prior to WrestleMania 35, that WWE does intend to close out the show with the Triple Threat Women's Titles matchup, it seems as though Becky Lynch had her doubts regarding the same.

Lynch opined that with Kingston's on-screen character's momentum being at an all-time high, the WWE could've probably chosen to have him close out WrestleMania with Daniel Bryan. Lynch stated the following in that regard, to The National --

"I was worried about it slipping away. Just because the build to the match had been so long that I was worried with Kofi heating up as much as he did, and them referring to several of the matches as the main event."

"Then I was like, 'Oh, but are we the main event? But maybe they ... I mean, they really should, but maybe they won't.' Because you never know in this place, which is a great thing but also a bad thing and a terrifying thing, especially when you're trying to achieve all of your dreams."

What's next?

Becky Lynch is presently expected to continue her feud with "The Lady" Lacey Evans, with the latter having attacked Lynch and expressed her intentions of defeating "The Man".

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey is currently said to be dealing with a hand injury, whereas Charlotte Flair is yet to address her future after losing the all-important match at WrestleMania 35.

On the other hand, Kofi Kingston is yet to commence a new feud, after having handily beaten Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch's statements pertaining to Kofi Kingston? Sound off in the comments!

