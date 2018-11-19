WWE News: Becky Lynch Gives Her Thoughts On Tonight's Survivor Series

Becky Lynch earlier this afternoon took to her Twitter page to release some pent up anger and frustration toward the women's roster on the heels of tonight's Survivor Series.

The current SmackDown Live Women's Becky Lynch is the most popular Women's wrestler on the entire roster to date. She became the Women's Champion by defeating Charlotte Flair at WWE Hell in a Cell to capture her second championship. After successfully defending her championship in a thrilling "Last Woman Standing Match" at WWE Evolution against Charlotte Flair, she was booked in a match against RAW Women's Champion "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. However, just less than a week before the show. Becky Lynch was injured at the hands of Nia Jax during a SmackDown Live Women's invasion angle to conclude Monday Night RAW. This left the little "Lasskicker" with a bloody, broken nose and a severe concussion. The following day on SmackDown Live, it was confirmed by WWE officials that Becky Lynch would not be able to compete at Survivor Series. Therefore, Becky chose her rival and former friend Charlotte to replace her.

Becky Lynch hasn't been shy in airing her thoughts and feelings on Twitter toward Ronda Rousey and pretty much anybody that crosses her. Earlier today, she released some candid remarks for the entire women's locker room.

Everyone writing love letters to each other on social media about #SurvivorSeries tonight. Well here’s my statement: I cannot wait to get out of doctor jail and rip all your faces off. Signed, The Man. pic.twitter.com/orSFn41CN1 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 18, 2018

As you can see, Becky is very angry and bitter that she is unable to compete tonight at Survivor Series. Therefore, we should not be surprised that when she is cleared to return to action she will take same anger and frustration out on anyone and anybody that crosses her path. Whether it's Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair or whomever, no one is safe from the "Lasskicker".