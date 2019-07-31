WWE News: Becky Lynch gives honest opinion about her on-screen relationship with Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

What's the story?

WWE has no shortage of real-life couples in the locker room, and while they may not always blend reality with its programming, the creative team just couldn't pass up on the chance of having Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins team up on WWE TV.

During an interview with Talksport's Alex McCarthy, the Raw Women's Champion opened up about the on-screen angle with her boyfriend and how she was initially quite apprehensive about committing to the decision. She also revealed the real reason why she agreed to work with Rollins.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins officially confirmed their relationship on May 13th earlier this year, and it didn't take long for them to become the most loved power couple in the WWE.

However, the company saw a lot of potential in the pairing and made them compete alongside each other every week. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins got into a forgettable feud with Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin, which dragged on until Extreme Rules.

It can be argued that WWE didn't get the desired results from putting Rollins and Lynch together on TV. There were many reasons behind the underwhelming response, one being that the on-screen alliance seemed forced and the chemistry between surprisingly didn't live up to the expectations.

While the two are still seen together on Raw, WWE has chosen to focus on the individual feuds more as we head into SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

The Man spoke about being an on-screen couple and expressed being apprehensive about the entire angle.

"Honestly, I was very apprehensive. What I didn't want was everybody talking about the relationship. What I wanted was two bad asses, two people at the top of their game fighting side-by-side. Not for the world to be reminded every five minutes that this is Becky Lynch's boyfriend or that's Seth Rollins' girlfriend. Which, of course, they didn't do. They were the masters of subtlety…

She explained:

"So, for that reason, I was apprehensive. But when I thought about it, I was like OK. One, we're going to make this a badass fight, it's going to be a great fight. No matter what, you know when you put me and Seth Rollins in a fight you're going to get pure passion and we're going to pull out all the stops. But in terms of having my relationship be the freaking be the front and center, that's not what I'm about. That's not what I've worked towards. That's not what I wanted."

Lynch revealed that the reason why she was eager to work with Rollins was that she considers him to be the best in the business.

"I wanted to work with Seth because he's the best in the business – you know, besides me – but working with him was awesome. He really is the absolute best," Lynch said. H/t Credit: WrestlingInc

What's next?

Becky Lynch will take on Natalya in a Submission match while Seth Rollins will get a chance to reclaim the Universal title when he takes on Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

The Beastslayer was given a sound beating on the most recent episode of Raw and has made a special request to the WWE in the aftermath of the attack. Despite being banged up from a storyline perspective, Rollins is expected to return to TV on next week's go-home show with retribution on his mind.