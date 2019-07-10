WWE News: Top Superstar wants to fight Stephanie McMahon

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 742 // 10 Jul 2019, 08:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stephanie McMahon

What's the story?

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently became the first WWE Superstar to land the cover of ESPN magazine.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon tweeted the news on her official handle, garnering a response from "The Man" herself, who suggested they should fight sometime.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch has been on a roll ever since she won the Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Titles at WrestleMania 35. Although she lost the blue title to Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank, "The Man" still holds the Raw belt.

Lynch has accomplished a lot over the course of the past few months, but none comes close to the honor that was bestowed upon her recently. Lynch became the first WWE Superstar to land the cover of ESPN magazine.

She and Alison Brie from Glow, the Netflix show, are featured on the cover of ESPN magazine's new issue. As soon as the news broke out, a string of wrestling personalities took to Twitter and shared their views on Lynch's incredible accomplishment.

Also read: Charlotte Flair reveals how she gets so many title opportunities

The heart of the matter

WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon shared the news on her official Twitter account, with the caption: "The Man is taking over the world".

Lynch was quick to respond to Stephanie, and proceeded to thank her for the tweet. Becky added another line, suggesting Stephanie that they should fight sometime.

Advertisement

Thanks Steph, we should fight sometime. https://t.co/oy5jBqITdx — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 9, 2019

It's worth noting that Lynch and Stephanie McMahon faced off in a segment on the road to WrestleMania 35, which didn't end well for the boss.

What's next?

An in-ring bell-to-bell encounter between Becky Lynch and Stephanie McMahon is something longtime fans of "The Man" have been clamoring for. Hopefully, we get this match sometime in the future.

Would you want to see these two women fight?