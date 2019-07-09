WWE News: Charlotte Flair reveals how she gets so many championship opportunities

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently spoke with MySanAntonio.com on a variety of topics.

On the topic of favoritism, Charlotte stated that all she needs to do is ask management for a title shot and she gets one.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated Women's Champions in WWE's storied history. She has held the title on 8 separate occasions and is widely regarded by many as the cornerstone of the Women's Revolution.

Along with the likes of Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley, Charlotte helped the Women's division bag some serious recognition, which ultimately resulted in three women headlining a WrestleMania for the first time in history.

Amidst all of her accomplishments, Flair regularly receives flak for getting opportunities handed to her because she carries the Flair name. This issue was brought into a storyline during her rivalry with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey heading into WrestleMania 35. Lynch had slammed Flair on several occasions for being showered with title shots even if she didn't deserve them.

The heart of the matter

Flair talked about the criticism she regularly gets, simply for being Ric Flair's daughter. 'The Queen' stated that she and Bayley have wrestled multiple times over the weekend, even though Alexa Bliss is the #1 contender for Bayley's Title. Charlotte further said that if she wants a title match, she simply goes to management and asks for one, and her request is granted.

I wrestled her all weekend in Jackson, Miss., and Monroe, La. She still has my title and that is that, Alexa Bliss is the number one contender, but obviously I got title matches all weekend just because I said I wanted a title match, so it doesn’t change anything for me. When I want one, I go to management and say, ‘I want a title match,’ and then I get a title match.

What's next?

It seems like Charlotte has finally started embracing the hate that's thrown at her by critics. Many say that she will break her father's record of 16 Title reigns, but we'll have to wait a for a long while to see if that ends up happening.

