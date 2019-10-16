WWE News: Becky Lynch has advice for fans unhappy with current storylines

Becky Lynch has interesting advice for unhappy WWE fans

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently opened up on some fans being unhappy with WWE storylines, while speaking with Brian Mazique of Forbes. Lynch stated that it hurts when the fans don't like the product and advised the fans to check out her Twitter to get entertained.

Recent instances when fans weren't satisfied with the product

With the advent of social media, fans have a platform to voice their opinions. Twitter gets abuzz with fans and critics on a weekly basis, and lately, the WWE Universe hasn't been too thrilled with some storylines that the company is churning out.

The Hell in a Cell Universal Title match between Seth Rollins and The Fiend got the most flak for its highly controversial finish, which saw Rollins attacking The Fiend with a sledgehammer, and the referee immediately stopping the match. Another storyline that the WWE Universe doesn't seem to be a fan of is the one involving Lana, Bobby Lashley and Rusev.

Seth Rollins recently defended the ending to his Hell in a Cell Match on Twitter, to which a fan responded with a gif from the legendary Hell in a Cell encounter between The Undertaker and Mankind, around two decades ago. Rollins took a dig at it and said that if that match had been stopped following Mankind's fall, his career would have lasted longer.

Lynch has advice for unhappy fans

Becky Lynch has now shared her views on fans who aren't happy with WWE's storylines and also advised them to go to her Twitter if they want to be entertained.

"It's hard being a wrestling fan sometimes. We're all just going out there doing our best to entertain you guys. We care about you guys. We want you to enjoy yourselves and it hurts when you don't like it. We feel your pain. We're all in this together. I'll do all I can. Just tune into my Twitter. I'll be entertaining there."

