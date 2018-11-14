×
WWE News: Becky Lynch hits back at Nia Jax for comments about THAT punch

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
3.13K   //    14 Nov 2018, 23:58 IST

Lynch has responded!
Lynch has responded!

What's the story?

Well, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch may have a broken face and major concussion, but her reflexes certainly haven't been compromised.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

After Nia Jax spoke out regarding the infamous punch she landed that injured Becky Lynch, ruling the SmackDown Women's Champion out of Survivor Series, Lynch has hit back at Jax in a big way!

In case you didn't know...

On this week's Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch both incited the WWE Universe and caused chaos when she ambushed Ronda Rousey backstage before orchestrating an all-out assault on the RAW women's roster ahead of Survivor Series.

A punch from Nia Jax, though, left the blue brand's Women's Champion with a major concussion and a broken face - and subsequently ruled Lynch out of her Survivor Series match against the RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The moment Jax struck Lynch, breaking her face
The moment Jax struck Lynch, breaking her face

The heart of the matter

Not even an hour after Nia Jax broke her silence regarding that punch that broke Becky Lynch's face and gave her a multiple concussion, The Man has hit back in a big way!

Lynch called Jax's hook a "sucker punch" noting that she got back up, and will get back up again. Lynch also addressed her memory loss that apparently saw her completely forget everything that happened between the punch and Raw going off air, before delivering some scathing words in the way of Jax.

What's next?

Becky Lynch may no longer be competing at Survivor Series, but the blue brand's Women's Champion hand-selected Charlotte Flair to take her place against Ronda Rousey this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax forms part of Team Raw in the five-on-five traditional Survivor Series Women's Elimination Tag Team Match.

What do you think of Lynch's response to Jax's statement? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
