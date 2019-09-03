WWE News: Becky Lynch hits Stone Cold Stunner on Steve Austin [WATCH]

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 639 // 03 Sep 2019, 11:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Man left her mark! Stone Cold asked Lynch about her relationship?

WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's new USA Network show Straight Up Stone Cold has been very warmly received, but last night's episode of the post-Monday Night RAW show was undoubtedly the biggest yet!

In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers while embarking on adventures in different cities across America - and last night, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch joined the Texas Rattlesnake.

The Man spoke to Stone Cold all about life on the road and her relationship with Seth Rollins - but viewers were shocked when The Man hit Stone Cold with a Stunner after the pair cracked open a couple of cold ones in the ring!

You can see the clip below.

As per tradition, Stone Cold sharing some beers in the ring with...well, anyone, usually ends in a Stunner - but the Texas Rattlesnake isn't usually on the receiving end.

Lynch then paid homage to Austin and the legendary Johnny Cash all at once, proclaiming "That's what happens when The Man comes around," in the style of the WWE Hall of Famer as he was down.

Becky 3:16 says...

The comparisons between Becky Lynch and Stone Cold Steve Austin since the emergence of The Man character have been clear for all to see, from her reckless disregard for authority and just about everyone else, being the anti-hero, and saying exactly what she wants to with no thought for what the consequences may be.

Lynch has even hit the Stunner before - against Charlotte Flair at a house show.

Advertisement

This isn't the first time the pair have shared the screen, though, as both make an appearance in the trailer for WWE 2K20 - where the comparisons are even more obvious.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!