WWE News: Becky Lynch opens up to Stone Cold about her relationship with Seth Rollins [WATCH]

Stone Cold asked Lynch about her relationship?

WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's new USA Network show Straight Up Stone Cold has been met with critical acclaim, and tomorrow's edition of the post-Monday Night RAW show may be the biggest yet!

In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers while embarking on adventures in different cities across America - and tomorrow sees RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch join the Texas Rattlesnake.

The Man talks to Stone Cold all about her relationship with the WWE Universal Champion, as you can see in the clip below.

Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins

Just in case you missed it, last week, Becky Lynch today has confirmed that her real-life boyfriend Seth Rollins is now her fiance!

The Man shared an intimate snap of the couple on a beach, confirming that they'd taken the next step in their relationship with a ring emoji, and the caption "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life." Tagging the WWE Universal Champion in the post.

Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2019

Some others didn't see it that way, though, with Rollins having to address claims that the pair didn't have chemistry in an interview with Tampa Bay Times.

I think those critics might be a little jealous. I think that’s where a lot of that stems from.

I mean, if I’m a dude and I’m watching television, and I have a crush on Becky Lynch, I’m probably not going to be too fond of the guy who’s dating her either, so I get that.

We have such great chemistry, I think it’s funny that people think we don’t. Either way it amuses me.

Lynch has also been vocal about the relationship before today, previously discussing how the pair ended up together.

We’ve been friends for five, maybe six years and we’ve always just gotten along so well. We’ve always been the best of friends. And yeah, we were both single at the same time and one thing led to another… and [we] burned that down with straight fire!

