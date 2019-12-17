WWE News: Becky Lynch lays out challenge to former Women's Champion

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw Becky Lynch make a special announcement following her defeat at WWE TLC. Sunday's pay-per-view had her and Charlotte Flair fail to win to the Women's Tag Team Championships from Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, and The Man decided to do something about it.

During a sit-down interview with Charly Caruso, the RAW Women's Champion revealed that she wants to have another face-off with Asuka so that she can put an end to The Empress of Tomorrow for good.

"I need to prove something to myself."@BeckyLynchWWE still has a debt to collect, and her name is @WWEAsuka. #RAW pic.twitter.com/q8YbpHfKgR — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 17, 2019

Becky Lynch vs Asuka

As pointed out by The Man herself, Becky Lynch is yet to pick up a win over Asuka. She lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to the latter last year at TLC and failed to regain the gold at Royal Rumble.

The Empress is one of the few wrestlers who have forced Lynch to tap out as well. Her winning streak against The Man continued last night when she climbed up the ladder and grabbed the Women's Tag Team Championships for her team.

Becky Lynch mentioned that a fight with Asuka is something that WWE may not want to put her in due to the dangerous in-ring persona of The Empress of Tomorrow. However, such restrictions aren't enough to prevent The Man from getting what she wants.

It remains to be seen how Asuka responds to the challenge. Will we get to witness another encounter between the two for the RAW Women's Championship?