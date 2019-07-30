WWE News: Becky Lynch match confirmed for tonight's RAW

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 493 // 30 Jul 2019, 03:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch is all set to bring her brand of straight fire to tonight's edition of RAW

What's the story?

The WWE has now made an official announcement pertaining to the reigning RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch's match on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Apparently, following a brawl breaking out on the set of her talk show "A Moment of Bliss" last week; Alexa Bliss will now face Lynch in a non-title matchup on RAW -- with additional details regarding the dynamics of the matchup also being revealed.

In case you didn't know...

The current landscape of the WWE RAW Women's Division is considered to be highly-intriguing, particularly owing to one Superstar -- "The Man" Becky Lynch -- ruling the division with unshakable confidence and an iron fist.

Nevertheless, with one of the most skilled and experienced performers in pro wrestling today, Natalya, having earned the right to face Lynch for the latter's title at SummerSlam; the pressure is seemingly once again on "The Man", to step up to the plate, and deliver.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch and Natalya have lately been engaging in a considerable amount of banter with each other on social media, with both Superstars bragging about having bested the other during their time together in Japan.

On the other hand, with Lynch and Natalya having caused absolute chaos on a recent edition of Alexa Bliss' show "A Moment of Bliss", the WWE has accorded Bliss the opportunity to face Lynch tonight on RAW.

One ought to note that tonight's showdown between Bliss and Lynch will be a non-title matchup; albeit a tricky one for the latter -- particularly since Bliss will be accompanied by her ally Nikki Cross.

Moreover, in the article on its website, WWE noted that with Cross accompanying "The Goddess", and Natalya lurking in the wings; Lynch vs. Bliss is unlikely to remain a one-on-one match for long.

Advertisement

What's next?

The vast majority of the pro wrestling community believe that despite Natalya's craftiness, reigning RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is likely to successfully defend her title, when the duo face each other at WWE's SummerSlam PPV on August 11th.

Also Read: WWE News: Huge triple threat title match confirmed for RAW

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss facing Becky Lynch? Sound off!