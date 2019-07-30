WWE News: Huge triple threat title match confirmed for RAW

The WWE is seemingly going full steam ahead on RAW, as we move closer toward SummerSlam 2019

What's the story?

The WWE, via its official Twitter account as well as an article on its website, has now confirmed a Triple Threat Tag Team Championship Match for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The reigning RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) will defend their titles against the Usos and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows.

In case you didn't know...

The Revival are widely regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in the professional wrestling industry today.

Needless to say, following several notable battles with other top tag teams since their debut on the WWE's main roster; The Revival eventually captured the RAW Tag Team Titles on a couple of occasions.

The heart of the matter

On that note, The Revival's latest reign as RAW Tag Team Champions has been highlighted by their masterful defense of the titles at WWE's recent Extreme Rules PPV in a match against The Usos.

WWE has now confirmed that The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) will defend their RAW Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match, against The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) and against two members of The OC aka The Original Club (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows).

Fans can check out the WWE's tweet regarding the aforementioned matchup, which is set to take place on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

What's next?

The general consensus in the professional wrestling industry is that The Revival are likely to continue being utilized as a prominent part of the WWE Tag Team Division, although with elite teams such as The Usos always on the hunt for gold, the tag titles could likely change hands at any given time.

Who'd you like to see hold the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship? Sound off!